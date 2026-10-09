An oil refinery exploded in Greece

An explosion occurred at the Motor Oil refinery near Athens, Greece. As a result of the incident, two employees suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized.

The explosion occurred on October 9 at the facility in Agioi Theodoroi, approximately 60 kilometers from Athens. The victims were injured during extensive repair work at the site and were subsequently transported to a hospital in Corinth.

The cause of the explosion and the extent of the damage are currently unknown.

Source: eKathimerini

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