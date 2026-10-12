12 Saeima deputies held liable in Latvia — LSM English

In Latvia, 12 out of 100 Saeima deputies were held administratively liable between April and August 2026. Most of the violations concerned traffic rules. The Committee on Mandates, Ethics and Submissions informed parliament about this on October 8, based on information from the Ministry of the Interior, LSM English reports.

Traffic violations

Mārcis Jencītis of the Latvia First party and Edgars Putra of the United List received warnings for exceeding the speed limit by 11–20 km/h. Artūrs Butāns and Uģis Mitrevics of the National Alliance, as well as independent deputy Iļja Ivanovs, were recorded for speeding in a populated area or residential zone.

Linda Liepiņa of the Latvia First party and Kaspars Melnis of the Union of Greens and Farmers were fined for speeding by 21–30 km/h. Independent deputy Jekaterina Drelinga was also fined for speeding in a populated area or residential zone.

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Dāvis Melnalksnis of the United List was fined for exceeding the permitted speed by 31–40 km/h. Independent deputy Dmitrijs Kovaļenko received a fine for not wearing a seat belt or fastening a protective helmet, as well as for transporting a passenger without a seat belt or a fastened helmet.

Other administrative cases

Juris Jakovins of the Union of Greens and Farmers was fined for failing to comply with the procedure for issuing and cancelling a certificate of incapacity for work. He was also fined for violations in providing medical opinions or in the healthcare sector.

Jana Simanovska of the Progressives party was fined for failing to comply with accounting rules and for submitting improper annual and consolidated annual reports. New Unity was the only party without deputies held liable during this reporting period.

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