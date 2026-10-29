On October 29, in the Milan area of Italy, carabinieri detained a 22-year-old man suspected of preparing attacks on a synagogue and an Islamic place of worship. ANSA English reported this on Thursday.

Alleged preparation of attacks

According to the carabinieri, the suspect allegedly planned in the smallest detail how to assemble explosive devices and modify firearms. Police say these actions were part of preparations for attacks on a synagogue and an Islamic place of worship.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Materials on devices

Law enforcement officers also reported on the contents of the man's electronic devices. According to police, they found supremacist and xenophobic materials, as well as materials denying the Holocaust.

ANSA conveyed this information citing the carabinieri. Therefore, information about possible attacks, planning and the contents of the devices is law enforcement data concerning suspicion, not the established guilt of the detained man.

Read us on