In Kathmandu, Nepal, at the 15th general convention of the Nepali Congress, Chandra Kant Bhandari, Madhu Acharya and Binod Kumar Chaudhary were elected vice presidents. Pradip Paudel, Udaya Shumsher Rana and Dila Sangroula (Panta) won the three general secretary positions, Kathmandu Post reports.

Vice presidential election results

Bhandari and Acharya won the two open vice president positions, while Chaudhary was elected under the inclusive category. Bhandari received 3,735 votes, Acharya received 2,342, and Chaudhary received 1,745.

In the race for the open vice president positions, Acharya surpassed Govinda Bhattarai by 590 votes; Bhattarai received 1,752 votes. Surendraraj Pandey received 1,673 votes, while Dhanraj Gurung received 1,596. In the vote under the inclusive category, Chaudhary defeated Jeevan Pariyar by 87 votes; Pariyar received 1,658 votes.

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New general secretaries

Paudel led the race for the general secretary positions with 4,194 votes. Sangroula received 3,118 votes, while Rana received 2,330. Paudel and Rana won the two open positions, while Sangroula was elected to the position reserved for women.

Rana surpassed Sunil Kumar Sharma by 73 votes; Sharma received 2,257 votes. In the women's category, Sangroula defeated Mahalaxmi Upadhyay, known as Dena, by 254 votes; Upadhyay received 2,864 votes. Sangroula became the first woman in the history of the Nepali Congress to be elected general secretary.

Changes in leadership

Paudel had previously become general secretary at the party's special convention this year and retained the position after the regular convention. During the special convention, Rana and Sangroula joined the camp led by Gagan Thapa. They had previously been associated with former party president Sher Bahadur Deuba. At the regular convention, Rana and Sangroula won the general secretary positions.

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