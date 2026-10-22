A large-scale outbreak of West Nile fever has occurred in the Netherlands

The Netherlands has reported an increase in the number of West Nile virus cases to 72, eight of which were diagnosed in the past week. This was reported by the Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

The highest number of infections was detected in the province of South Holland—41 cases. In total, ten people have died from the infection since the beginning of the year; no new fatalities have been reported in the past week. The RIVM notes that, as the mosquito season has ended, the peak of the disease’s spread has already passed.

Source: Hart van Nederland.

Since the beginning of 2026, 1,715 cases of West Nile virus infection have been reported in European Union countries, with 130 deaths. This marks a record high in the spread of the infection, which is transmitted primarily through mosquito bites.

In Italy, more than 650 cases of West Nile virus infection have been reported since the beginning of the year—this accounts for approximately half of all cases recorded in Europe. Italian health authorities attribute the spread of the infection to new areas and the extended transmission season to rising temperatures and longer warm spells.

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