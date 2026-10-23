Russian intelligence hacked Trump’s son-in-law’s phone; undisclosed accounts discovered belonging to Kushner — Vanity Fair

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, has found himself at the center of an investigation into two secret bank accounts in the Middle East, which, according to *Vanity Fair*, may have held at least $2 billion. According to an excerpt from a new book by investigative journalist Matthew Cole, screenshots from Kushner’s phone were allegedly found on a remote server controlled by Russian military intelligence.

Kushner himself called these allegations “outrageous fabrications.”

The events described date back to 2017, when Dutch intelligence agencies detained an agent of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU). According to information cited in the book, he was en route to the United Kingdom to carry out a spy mission.

The Dutch side allegedly offered the detainee two options: to cooperate with the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service or to be arrested by British law enforcement.

According to investigative journalist Matthew Cole, the Russian hacker decided to side with the Dutch intelligence services and allegedly provided them with access to a secret GRU server. It allegedly contained confidential files with screenshots from Jared Kushner’s iPhone X.

By 2018, according to the publication, Dutch intelligence agencies had determined how the Russians gained access to Kushner’s phone. It is claimed that they continued to monitor his activity on the device.

Subsequently, according to Vanity Fair, intelligence agencies allegedly discovered that Kushner had access to a bank account in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) into which hundreds of millions of dollars had been transferred from a bank in Azerbaijan.

At the time, Kushner served as senior advisor to the U.S. president and headed the Office of American Innovation during Donald Trump’s first administration.

According to Vanity Fair, one of the accounts was codenamed “Alpha.” It was opened at First Abu Dhabi Bank in the UAE. The article claims that the account was overseen by Tahnoun bin Zayed, the bank’s chairman and brother of UAE ruler Mohammed bin Zayed.

According to the publication, the idea to create a secret fund originated with Tahnoon bin Zayed and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The alleged goal was to help the Donald Trump administration achieve its foreign policy objectives, specifically to finance the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ultimately, according to Vanity Fair, the plan for the secret fund was never carried out. However, the publication claims that the two Middle Eastern monarchs transferred at least $2 billion to two of Kushner’s accounts.

The second account was named “Beta.” According to Vanity Fair, it was used to transfer $1 billion from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

The article also claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu learned of the Saudi prince’s funds intended for Kushner.

According to a source cited by the publication, Netanyahu advised Trump’s son-in-law to deposit the money with the Bank of Israel.

This information is based on a Vanity Fair article and an excerpt from a new book by investigative journalist Matthew Cole. The claims regarding accounts, money transfers, and the circumstances surrounding access to Kushner’s phone are presented as statements from sources, not as facts established in court. Kushner himself has rejected the allegations, calling them “outrageous fabrications.”

During Donald Trump’s second presidential term, 45-year-old Jared Kushner has once again become involved in the U.S. president’s foreign policy activities. Together with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, he is participating in the administration’s efforts to resolve international conflicts.

Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the U.S. president.

This was reported by Vanity Fair.

Earlier in Israel, a CNN investigation revealed an indirect financial link between Jared Kushner—one of the mediators in the negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza—and companies that supply weapons and equipment to the Israel Defense Forces.

The organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) has filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of Jared Kushner’s role in President Donald Trump’s administration. In the lawsuit, CREW seeks to bar Kushner from holding a government position and exercising official authority, arguing that this violates the Constitution’s provisions on the appointment of officials.

In Washington, D.C., Jared Kushner denied allegations that he had access to bank accounts linked to the United Arab Emirates while serving as a senior White House adviser during Donald Trump’s first presidential term. Kushner called these claims fabrications and stated that the events described never took place.

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