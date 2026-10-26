The "European Five" countries have prepared winter aid for Ukraine

The “European Five” countries have prepared aid packages for Ukraine for the winter. The E5 consists of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland.

Winter Support from the E5 Countries and Coordination with the U.S.

In particular, the “European Five” countries intend to bolster Ukraine with air defense systems and other equipment ahead of winter.

“As part of our support for Ukraine, we have prepared ‘winter aid packages.’ We will also make every effort to ensure that Ukraine receives support from the U.S., in particular by providing intelligence and satellite data,” Pistorius said.

He also accused Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of terrorizing Ukraine’s civilian population.

“He is banking on a cold winter and trying to further worsen living conditions for Ukrainians by systematically destroying energy infrastructure and water supply systems,” the minister stated.

Priority: Air Defense

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinská, who participated in the meeting, reported that the participants discussed expanding European assistance to Ukraine in various areas—ranging from financial resources to equipment and supplies.

In particular, special attention was paid to ensuring uninterrupted supplies of air and missile defense systems.

“Our main goal is to ensure that air defense systems and other critically important equipment continue to reach Ukraine through various channels,” she said.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced this following a meeting of defense ministers in Paris on Monday, October 26, according to DW.



Italy is preparing a new package of military aid for Ukraine despite disputes within the government.

Ukraine is asking its partners for 3.5 billion euros by the end of the year, according to Zelenskyy.

Ukraine is asking Sweden for help with missiles for the Patriot and IRIS-T systems.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara met with servicemen from combat units to discuss the needs of the front lines, the effectiveness of command and control, and ways to reduce casualties among Ukrainian defenders.

Ukraine is asking its partners to urgently provide missiles for the Patriot system.

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