European leaders are considering five politicians who could potentially represent Europe in negotiations with Vladimir Putin. The Telegraph reported this on October 23, citing diplomatic sources.

The list of candidates includes:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni;

Finnish President Alexander Stubb;

Czech President Petr Pavel;

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen;

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre.

According to the publication, the potential candidates have already been contacted regarding their possible participation in the talks.

A source familiar with the discussions told The Telegraph that the European Union might send not just one representative to Putin, but an entire group of leaders. This approach would help avoid competition among countries and the risk of individual candidates being blocked. Previous attempts to agree on a single European representative have been unsuccessful.

On October 22, Politico also reported that Europe is discussing potential participants in negotiations with the Kremlin. Among the likely candidates, the publication named Alexander Stubb, who has good relations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Petr Pavel is also being considered as a potential representative due to his military experience. In the past, he chaired the NATO Military Committee and participated in negotiations with Russian military officials.

Meanwhile, European Council President António Costa—who, according to Politico, was urged by European leaders to establish contacts with the Kremlin—has refused to take on the role of negotiator.

Source: The Telegraph

Earlier, Vance stated that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to negotiations, but peace is still a long way off.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has named Abu Dhabi as a likely venue for trilateral talks.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda criticized the Kremlin’s idea of holding trilateral talks between Russia, China, and the U.S. to end the Russian-Ukrainian war without Ukraine’s participation. In his view, such a format would resemble a division of spheres of influence among the major powers.

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