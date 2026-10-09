In the German region of the Upper Palatinate in Bavaria, two employees of the Neumarkt district office—a woman and a man—were shot and killed during a routine firearms inspection.

An armed suspect barricaded himself inside a house in Bernhau (Neumarkt district in the Upper Palatinate) until late at night.

Around 3 a.m., police reported that they had stormed the house and apprehended the suspect. The 60-year-old man sustained minor injuries to his leg. A spokeswoman for the Upper Palatinate Police Department stated: “At this time, we cannot provide any information regarding the motive for the crime.”

According to available information, the man allegedly shot two officers during a routine inspection on Thursday afternoon. Initially, police reported that one officer had been killed and the other seriously injured. Late that evening, a spokeswoman for the Upper Palatinate Police Department confirmed that the female colleague, who was initially reported to be seriously injured, had also died.

“We assume she died instantly as a result of the shooting,” the spokeswoman said. This is supported by the circumstances under which the body was found. It has already been removed from the house, where the suspect was still present. The police have not yet released any additional details regarding the victims’ identities.

Authorities do not expect the suspect to have killed or injured anyone else, nor do they believe he currently poses a threat to anyone. “There are no other people in his immediate vicinity who are in danger,” the spokesperson said.

Around 2:00 p.m., police and emergency services received several emergency calls reporting the sound of gunshots. Police launched a large-scale operation and cordoned off the building. A special operations unit, including an armored vehicle, arrived in Bernau, and a police helicopter was also deployed. Residents were advised to stay indoors or at least stay away from the cordoned-off area around the suspect’s home.

According to police, this was a routine inspection of a gun owner. Such an inspection involves verifying that the weapon is being stored properly. There was no intention to confiscate the weapon. It remains unclear why the suspect opened fire on the officers.

This was reported by Spiegel.

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