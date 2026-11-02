Needles found in Halloween candy in Germany — Der Spiegel

In several German federal states, children and parents found needles in candy collected on Halloween. This was reported by Der Spiegel.

Needles in collected treats

According to the publication, such discoveries were recorded in many localities. Needles were found in candy collected by children during Halloween celebrations, including gummy candies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A photo released by Lippe police shows a needle in a gummy candy found in the city of Bad Salzuflen. The report does not specify the number of objects found or the locations of all incidents.

Police are investigating

The identities of those involved in these cases and their motives are currently unknown. Police are investigating the incidents in connection with dangerous bodily harm. Der Spiegel also drew parents’ attention to the need to check Halloween candy collected by children before consumption.

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