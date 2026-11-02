Germany arrests 19-year-old suspected of two attempted murders — Der Spiegel

In Germany, law enforcement officers have arrested a 19-year-old resident of the Tuttlingen district in the state of Baden-Württemberg. He is suspected of attempts to drive a child and an underage girl to suicide; among other charges, he is accused of two attempted murders. Der Spiegel reports, citing the Baden-Württemberg Cybercrime Center and Konstanz police.

According to investigators, the man may have founded an active group online from the sadistic community known as the COM network and remained active in it until recently. Together with other members, he allegedly tried through streaming services to induce a child and a teenage girl to commit suicide. According to law enforcement, the victims carried out life-threatening acts. The underage victim is abroad, while the identity of the child has not yet been established.

Other episodes of the case

Investigators also suspect the 19-year-old of three cases of inducing girls aged 12 to 15 to self-harm. In addition, according to investigators, he persuaded a 13-year-old girl from Germany to send nude photographs.

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At the same time as the arrest, investigators conducted searches at five locations and seized electronic storage devices that may have evidentiary value. The suspect remains in custody.

Connection to the COM network

The 764 network, or COM, has repeatedly appeared in cases involving online sadism in recent months. According to law enforcement, its members seek out psychologically vulnerable children and teenagers on gaming platforms and social media, manipulate them, and force them to self-harm or perform sexual acts on camera.

According to investigators, a young man using the alias White Tiger also belonged to this online scene. He has been on trial in Hamburg since January, including on charges of murder and attempted murder. Investigators believe that he induced teenagers to commit violence against themselves and suicide.

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