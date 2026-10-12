Two detained in Germany over Starlink arson in Poland — RMF24

Two Turkish citizens were detained in Germany in connection with the arson attack on a Starlink station in Wola Krobowska, in Poland's Mazowieckie Voivodeship. This was reported by Poland's Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński.

Detentions in Germany

According to RMF24, Kierwiński said that those detained were responsible for the arson attack. Information about these individuals' involvement is presented in the report as a statement by the minister.

The detentions took place in Germany, while the arson attack occurred in Poland.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Arson in the Mazowieckie Voivodeship

The arson attack took place on the night of September 23 to 24, 2026. RMF24 states that the station is located in Wola Krobowska in Mazovia.

RMF24 published information about the detentions on October 12, 2026. At the time of publication, the outlet reported that more detailed information would appear later.

The RMF24 report states that the sources of information for this report are the outlet and the Polish Press Agency PAP.

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