In Paris, the Louvre, the Orsay Museum, the Pablo Picasso Museum and the Grand Palais will be closed next Saturday due to planned demonstrations. The decision was made by France’s Ministry of Culture, which explained it was necessary for the safety of visitors and museum staff.

Security measures in the capital

As RMF24 reports, the ministry called on institutions under its authority to take all possible preventive measures. City authorities also asked residents to remain vigilant and remove tables and parked bicycles from the streets, as they could become targets of vandalism.

Paris City Hall fears a repeat of last week’s events, when social protests escalated into unrest. Municipal services and law enforcement agencies are on alert, while residents and tourists have been warned about possible restrictions and disruptions in the city.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Restrictions on demonstrations

French President Emmanuel Macron said that in the coming days, the authorities would allow only demonstrations organized by trade unions. Other gatherings announced by people without the relevant authority will be banned, he said.

Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said that 2,700 people have been detained since last Saturday. Of them, 217, mostly young men, were taken into custody.

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