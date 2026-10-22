Clashes erupt between MPs in Albania’s parliament — Interia

Clashes broke out between MPs in Albania’s parliament on Thursday during a scheduled vote. Opposition representatives gathered near the podium and demanded that the session be suspended because of protests that have been continuing for a week in the country’s capital, Tirana.

According to Interia, opposition MPs displayed photographs of the face and injuries of one of the protesters, which they said had been inflicted by law enforcement officers. Documents and water were thrown at the chair of the session, after which a scuffle began with other parliamentarians.

The position of the opposition and the authorities

Opposition leader and chairman of the Democratic Party Sali Berisha said that his party members had decided to represent the demands of participants in the student protests. He also said that parliament could not continue its work because, in his view, it lacked legitimacy.

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Ruling Socialist Party MP Pirro Vengu wrote on social media that the opposition was trying to use the public unrest to return to power. Several hundred demonstrators gathered outside the parliament building, but no incidents were recorded there.

Protests in Tirana

Since last week, students have been taking to the streets, demanding greater support for education and the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. Protesters have repeatedly clashed with police and attacked government buildings. According to the outlet, more than 300 people, including many law enforcement officers, were injured as a result of these events, while dozens of protest participants were detained.

The anti-government demonstrations began over a controversial resort construction project linked to the family of US President Donald Trump. They later grew into broader protests against corruption and demands for the resignation of the head of government. Participants in the rallies distance themselves from political parties and accuse both Rama and Berisha of corruption. The student movement has announced a nationwide demonstration for Saturday.

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