Former Member of the European Parliament Slavi Binev was shot dead in Bulgaria

Former Member of the European Parliament Slavi Binev was shot and killed in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria. He also served as president of the Bulgarian Taekwondo Federation and as vice president of the European Taekwondo Union.

Binev, 60, first gained recognition in sports and later began a political career. He served as a member of the Bulgarian National Assembly and was also elected to the European Parliament as a representative of nationalist parties.

Early this morning, police received a report of gunfire. Upon arriving at the specified address, law enforcement officers discovered the body of a man. The circumstances of the murder are currently being determined as part of the investigation.

Near Sofia, police detained three suspects. Two of them are Turkish citizens, and the third holds a Bulgarian ID card. The suspects were armed. Law enforcement officials have not specified the motives for the crime.

According to local media reports, in the early 1990s, Binev was linked to a criminal group that controlled a number of entertainment venues in Sofia and was allegedly involved in prostitution, drug trafficking, and the resale of stolen cars.

In the 1990s, Bulgaria saw frequent murders of public figures carried out in the style of mafia-style killings. Binev’s death was the latest in a new series of high-profile murders. The incident coincided with the end of a tense campaign ahead of the presidential election scheduled for Sunday.

Source: The Associated Press.

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