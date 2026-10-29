In Poland, the Forest Guard is conducting inspections as part of the Stroisz 2026 campaign, aimed at combating the illegal cutting of fir and spruce branches for decorating graves ahead of All Saints’ Day. Cutting branches without permission may result in a fine of up to 500 zlotys, while more serious cases may be considered in court.

As RMF24 reports, the campaign runs from October 19 to 31. The Forest Guard patrols not only forest roads but also checks retail outlets. During inspections, officers may inspect car trunks and verify invoices and other documents concerning the wreaths and arrangements sold.

Drones and trail cameras

Surveillance cameras, trail cameras and drones are used for monitoring. Other services may also join the measures if necessary. Foresters emphasize that it is prohibited to take not only branches from the forest without authorization, but also moss, bark, heather and other plant materials. According to them, even minor damage may harm young trees and the forest ecosystem.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

How to confirm legal origin

Natural materials for decorations can be legally purchased from plantations or from foresters carrying out maintenance work. During an inspection, the seller must provide documents confirming the origin of the branches. The Forest Guard also notes that liability may apply not only to those who harvest branches, but also to buyers of illegally obtained material.

Separately, municipal services and police urge visitors to Polish cemeteries to sort waste. Improper disposal of used candles or batteries may also result in a fine of up to 500 zlotys, or up to 5,000 zlotys if the case is heard in court.

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