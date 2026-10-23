A parliamentary bill that provides for separating the positions of prosecutor general and minister of justice has been submitted to the Sejm in Poland. RMF24 reports.

How the prosecutor general is proposed to be appointed

The Razem party is responsible for preparing the draft. Paweł Śliz of Polska 2050, who is to be one of the document’s sponsors, also joined the work. According to an RMF FM journalist, the bill was signed by the entire Polska 2050 parliamentary club, one deputy from Centrum, as well as some politicians from Mateusz Morawiecki’s Rozwój Plus alliance.

The document provides that the prosecutor general would be appointed by the Sejm with a three-fifths majority, subject to the consent of the Senate. The term of office would be six years, without the right to reappointment.

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Dismissal and temporary performance of duties

Parliament could dismiss the prosecutor general at the request of the prime minister or the National Prosecutors’ Council. Until a new prosecutor general is appointed, the national prosecutor would temporarily perform the duties.

Poland’s ministers of justice have simultaneously held the position of prosecutor general since 1990. The exception was the period from 2010 to 2016, when these functions were separated.

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