A Swiss court found Yuri Garavsky, a former member of a Belarusian special forces unit, guilty of the abduction of opposition businessman Anatoly Krasovsky.

He was sentenced to two years’ probation in light of his cooperation with the investigation and his admission of guilt.

Garavsky had previously admitted that in 1999 he participated in the abduction of three opponents of Alexander Lukashenko, who were later killed. At the same time, in the case involving the abduction of former Interior Minister Yuri Zakharenko, he was acquitted due to insufficient evidence of intent.

Human rights activists called the verdict historic, as it is the first time in the world that a representative of the Belarusian security forces has been convicted of such crimes. The case was heard in Switzerland under the principle of universal jurisdiction.

The verdict may be appealed to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court.

Source: Reuters

The ex-wife of former Minister of Energy and Justice Herman Galushchenko, along with their children, lived in a 220-square-meter apartment in Geneva, Switzerland, throughout 2025. According to journalists from the “Schemes” project (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty), the annual rent for the apartment amounted to nearly 4.5 million hryvnias, or about 9,000 dollars per month.

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) suffered a cyberattack during which unauthorized individuals gained access to the data of approximately 340 current and former employees of the German-language broadcaster SRF.

A Ukrainian IT specialist was sentenced in Zurich to 12 years and nine months in prison for participating in cyberattacks using ransomware. The court also banned him from entering Switzerland for 10 years.

Read us on