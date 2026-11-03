Seven arrested in investment fraud case — Balkan Insight

Law enforcement authorities from Germany, Cyprus, Finland, Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Israel, with the support of Eurojust and Europol, carried out an international operation against a network suspected of investment fraud. During the operation, seven people were arrested and more than 100 servers were taken offline, Balkan Insight reports, citing Eurojust.

Operation involving seven countries

According to Europol, the possibility of extraditing those arrested to Germany is being considered. The investigation began in 2022 following a report by a married couple from Germany. The couple said they had invested their savings through an online platform but were unable to withdraw the alleged profits.

The operation was led by the prosecutor's office of the German city of Itzehoe. It targeted a company that, investigators suspect, supplied fraudulent trading websites to criminal groups. The company is linked to call center operators who, according to investigators, persuaded victims to hand over their savings. Investigators estimate the damage at more than €4 million.

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Searches in Kosovo

Kosovo police said that after searches at five locations, they arrested three suspects — M.P., I.H. and F.Z. They are suspected of participating in or organizing a criminal group, fraud, unauthorized access to computer systems and computer fraud. Law enforcement officers seized cars, mobile phones, computers and other electronic devices.

These are not the first arrests in this case. In May 2025, Eurojust reported the arrest in Cyprus of one suspect in a case involving a fake investment platform through which more than 100 victims lost over €3 million. In September 2022, two suspects were arrested after searches at 12 locations.

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