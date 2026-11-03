US intelligence sharing on Iran slows down — NDTV World

In the United States, the sharing of intelligence on Iran and other global threats with Congress and within the federal government has slowed down and, in some cases, temporarily stopped. This was reported by NDTV World, citing eight current and former officials and informed sources.

According to the publication's sources, the problems arose during Tulsi Gabbard's tenure as US director of national intelligence, when deep tensions existed between her office and the Central Intelligence Agency. After her resignation in June, the tensions eased, but the consequences of the conflict remain, according to two US officials.

Fewer joint assessments

Officials said that the CIA stopped co-authoring assessments with the National Intelligence Council, the analytical unit of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. This reduced the number of documents intended to consolidate the assessments of the US intelligence community for decision-makers, including on Iran.

The CIA said that the agency fully participates in the preparation of intelligence assessments through the Presidential Daily Brief, coordinated by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, as well as through the National Intelligence Council. At the same time, according to two informed people, due to staff cuts and changes in the format of cooperation, the council has slowed the preparation of assessments. Five current and former officials said that none of them was devoted to the war in Iran.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in response to an inquiry that the council's level of assessment production remains close to historical figures.

Interruptions in briefings for Congress

According to two sources, lawmakers and their staff briefly stopped receiving intelligence reports from Gabbard's office after US military intervention in Iran in June 2025, as well as after the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January 2026. Gabbard's team accused members of Congress of leaking information to the press.

Gabbard's office also stopped briefings for Congress on election threats in 2025, two informed sources and a former official claim. According to officials, current Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, who took office in August, resumed such briefings. Former officials warned that disruptions in coordination could leave US officials without a full picture of threats.

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