Following the US midterm elections, five Black politicians will hold governor’s offices in 2027. Before the elections, only three Black governors had been elected to the post in the country’s modern history, CBC reports.

Five Black governors

Maryland Governor Wes Moore won the election and became the second Black governor after Deval Patrick to be re-elected. He will be joined in office by newly elected governors Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, Aaron Ford in Nevada, David Crowley in Wisconsin and Byron Donalds in Florida.

Bottoms, a former mayor of Atlanta, will become the first Black woman to lead a state in the US. Donalds, a Republican member of the House of Representatives, won the Florida gubernatorial election and will replace Ron DeSantis.

In 2008, David Paterson became governor of New York after Eliot Spitzer resigned. At that time, Paterson and Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick became the first Black governors to lead states simultaneously.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other historic results

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won the Senate race in Michigan and will become the first Muslim in the history of the US Senate. Democrat Chris Pappas of New Hampshire defeated Republican John Sununu and became the first openly gay person elected to the US Senate.

In 2027, the number of women governors in the US could reach 17, which would be the highest figure in the country’s history. At the same time, the results of the gubernatorial elections in Kansas and Alaska had not yet been announced at the time of publication.

Laguna Pueblo representative Deb Haaland won in New Mexico and will become the first Native American woman to lead a state. In Texas, Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott and will become the state’s first governor of Latin American descent.

Read us on