Thailand seeks to change Thai PBS funding — Bangkok Post

In Thailand, the ruling Bhumjaithai Party has proposed changing the funding system for public broadcaster Thai PBS by replacing earmarked revenue from excise taxes on alcohol and tobacco with annual allocations from the state budget. The initiative also concerns the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, the Elderly Fund and the National Sports Development Fund, Bangkok Post reports.

Changing the funding model

Thai PBS, established in 2008 as part of media reform, currently receives an amount equivalent to 1.5% of excise taxes on alcohol and tobacco products. Legislation sets an annual cap on such revenue at 2 billion baht, while funds exceeding this limit must be transferred to the state.

Bhumjaithai’s head of legal affairs, Supachai Jaismut, said the changes are needed to strengthen fiscal discipline, transparency and long-term stability. He cited a provision of the law on state fiscal and financial discipline that prohibits earmarking tax or fee revenue for individual state bodies without transferring it to the state.

Under the initiators’ plan, Thai PBS will submit a budget request to the House of Representatives each year. Jaismut stressed that this procedure would not mean interference in the broadcaster’s editorial policy, but would allow elected representatives to more closely oversee the use of public funds. Public consultations on amendments to the Thai PBS law are ongoing from September 30 to October 14.

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Warnings from media organizations

Six media organizations called for safeguards for Thai PBS’s independence. In their view, a transition to annual budget funding could make the broadcaster more vulnerable to political pressure. They demand that any new model ensure sufficient, stable and predictable funding needed for long-term planning.

The organizations also called on parliament to hold a broader discussion of Thai PBS’s role, mission, governance system and effectiveness, involving professional media associations, academics, civil society and the public. In their view, an impact assessment should be published and alternative options considered before the funding mechanism is changed.

Debate over independence

National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission member Pirongrong Ramasuta said public media must be independent of both the state and commercial interests, and that stable funding is necessary for them to oversee the authorities and big capital. Former commission member Supinya Klangnarong questioned the motives and timing of the proposed changes, while acknowledging that continued funding without changes could lead to stagnation.

After the consultations are completed, the proposal is to be submitted to the government and later to parliament. According to Jaismut, completing the legislative process during the current parliamentary session is unlikely.

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