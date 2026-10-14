A fire broke out at the Ministry of Education in Albania’s capital, Tirana, on the second day of student protests. Police used tear gas and water cannons against the demonstrators, Deutsche Welle reports.

Clashes near the ministry

On Wednesday, thousands of protesters gathered in front of the ministry building. Some people covered their faces. Some participants threw bricks at the building, damaged sidewalk barriers and overturned trash bins.

According to Reuters, citing an eyewitness, a bank near the Ministry of Education also caught fire. The action began on Tuesday as a peaceful gathering of several hundred people, but later escalated into violent clashes in some places.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On Wednesday morning, police reported around 40 detainees and 13 injured people, including six law enforcement officers. The unrest continued after these figures were released.

The government’s position and students’ demands

Deputy Prime Minister Albana Koçiu said that protest culture had turned into organized violence. She condemned attacks on state institutions and police, as well as the destruction of public property, and called on students to distance themselves from violence and vandalism.

Organizers of the student actions say they are protesting over university study conditions, the cost of higher education, financial support and employment prospects after graduation. According to DW, these events likely became the most severe outbreak of anti-corruption protests that have continued in Albania since May and are directed against the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama and the main opposition, led by Sali Berisha.

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