At least 11 people were killed and another 27 injured after a tourist bus collided with a tow truck in Manisa province in western Türkiye. The crash occurred in the morning near toll booths in the Akhisar district on the Gebze–Orhangazi–Izmir motorway.

The injured were taken to hospitals

As Al Jazeera reports, authorities received notification of the collision shortly after 11:00 local time. The injured, including the bus driver, were taken to local hospitals. After being discharged from hospital, he was detained by police.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Photos from the crash site show an overturned bus with its rear severely damaged. The tow truck, which was reportedly carrying wooden boards, also overturned.

The work is coordinated by the prosecutor's office

Manisa Governor Vahdettin Özkan visited the crash site, where emergency services were clearing debris. According to him, work at the site is being carried out under the coordination of the prosecutor's office. Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi described the victims as citizens of the country, but authorities have not yet confirmed whether any foreigners are among the dead or injured.

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