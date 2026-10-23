In Washington, an inspection of a suspicious object found near the entrance to the consular section of the Ukrainian Embassy has been completed. U.S. law enforcement officials determined that it posed no threat. The ministry noted that after all necessary measures were completed, the area around the diplomatic mission was reopened. “Based on the results of the inspection, U.S. law enforcement officials reported that the object found near the embassy poses no threat, and the area around the diplomatic mission has been reopened,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also added that visitor services will resume shortly. No further details about the found object were provided in the statement.

The area was temporarily cordoned off for security reasons

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously reported on a suspicious object near the entrance to the consular section of the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington. According to the ministry, U.S. police classified the find as suspicious. To ensure the safety of embassy staff and visitors, law enforcement temporarily evacuated people and cordoned off the area. Access to the area near the diplomatic mission was restricted while the object was being examined.

After the inspection was completed, law enforcement confirmed that the object posed no threat. The cordon was lifted, and preparations are underway to resume operations at the consular section. Thus, the inspection of the suspicious object near the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington concluded without any threat being identified. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the area is once again accessible, and visitor services are expected to resume shortly. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported on the results of the inspection.

A suspicious object was found in Washington near the Ukrainian Embassy.