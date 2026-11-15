In Poland, German referee Felix Zwayer will serve as the main official for the Poland vs. Sweden match in the final round of the Nations League group stage. The game will take place in Wroclaw on Tuesday and will kick off at 20:45. For the Polish national team, it is a match to retain its place in Division B.

Refereeing team

As Interia Sport reports, Zwayer's assistants will be Robert Kempter and Nikolai Kimmeyer. Richard Hempel will act as the fourth official, while Robert Schröder and Benjamin Cortus will be responsible for VAR.

Zwayer has held FIFA referee status since 2012. He has previously officiated one match involving Poland's national team: in September 2018, he worked the away Nations League game against Italy, which ended 1:1. It was Jerzy Brzęczek's debut match as head coach of the Polish team.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Mention of the Hoyzer case

The Interia Sport article also mentions the Hoyzer case, a corruption scandal in German club football that became public in 2005. According to the outlet, Zwayer was suspended from work for six months, while official confirmation of this became known ten years after the scandal.

Before the game against Sweden, Poland's national team lost 1:2 to Romania in Bucharest. Poland will seek to avoid relegation to Division C of the Nations League.

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