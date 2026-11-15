Poland has been waiting for nearly four weeks for Finance Minister Andrzej Domański to be appointed deputy prime minister. A personnel change at the Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy has also not taken place: Agnieszka Bartol is to replace Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz. RMF24 reports.

Personnel decisions to be formalized at one ceremony

The office of the Polish president said that a ceremony at the Presidential Palace will take place, but a suitable time in the calendar still needs to be found for it. The exact date has not yet been announced.

It is known that all personnel changes are to take place during one ceremony. Domański will receive his appointment as deputy prime minister, Bartol will be appointed head of the Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy, and Pełczyńska-Nałęcz will be dismissed from her post.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reactions from politicians

Presidential adviser Błażej Poboży said that the president would not obstruct Prime Minister Donald Tusk's decision regarding Domański. At the same time, he repeated criticism of the finance minister, saying that he had allegedly brought public finances to ruin.

Civic Coalition politician Bartosz Arłukowicz placed responsibility for the delay in the appointments on the president. At the end of October, the Sejm rejected a no-confidence motion against Domański submitted by deputies from the Law and Justice party. PiS representatives criticized the minister, in particular over budget deficits and the implementation of planned budget revenues.

Candidate for ministerial post

Agnieszka Bartol is currently Poland's permanent representative to the European Union. She previously worked at the Council of the EU and participated in work on the Lisbon Treaty. After reports of her nomination, Bartol told journalists in Brussels that she considers the upcoming work a great honor and responsibility.

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