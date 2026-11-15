Moldovan Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu categorically rejected Moscow’s proposals to federalize the republic, stating that the Kremlin had dusted off this scenario “from the back of the closet.”

According to the head of the Moldovan Parliament, the country’s strategic course toward European integration is enshrined in the constitution following the results of a nationwide referendum, so any other ideas from Russia are of no consequence to the Moldovan government.

This was the Moldovan side’s response to a report by the Russian publication *Echo*, which claimed that a plan to restructure Moldova—involving referendums on independence in Transnistria and Gagauzia in the event of the country’s accession to the EU—was allegedly being discussed during negotiations on resolving the war in Ukraine.

Source: NewsMaker.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga commented on Russian statements regarding the formation of a “new security architecture in Europe.” According to him, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is attempting to reshape the European security order, imagining himself at the 1945 Yalta Conference; but to make claims of such magnitude, one must first win a world war—whereas Russia, after four years and eight months of full-scale invasion, has only managed to “nearly capture” the village of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Representatives of the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, the United States, and NATO emphasized during a meeting in Abu Dhabi that any future peace agreements must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its right to make decisions independently. In addition, the agreement must provide reliable security guarantees for our country.

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