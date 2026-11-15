The Estonian Foreign Ministry accused Russian intelligence agencies of attempting to set fire to a drone manufacturer

In Estonia, law enforcement officials thwarted an attempt to set fire to and blow up the premises of Threod Systems, a defense contractor specializing in the production of reconnaissance and strike drones. The incident occurred on Saturday, November 14, at 3:06 a.m. in the Viimsi municipality near Tallinn; however, the attack was repelled thanks to the intervention of the plant’s security personnel, and the suspects were promptly detained.

According to Estonian intelligence agencies and the prosecutor’s office, the detainees were eight Latvian citizens acting on behalf of Russian military intelligence (GRU).

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that this sabotage is yet another example of the Kremlin resorts to sabotage and intimidation to destabilize European societies and divert attention from support for Ukraine amid its own failures on the battlefield. He emphasized that Tallinn will continue to intensify sanctions, isolation, and travel restrictions on Russian citizens until Russian aggression against Ukraine ceases completely.

Source: Estonian Internal Security Service (KAPO), statement by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

The Estonian Prosecutor General’s Office reported a new incident targeting an Estonian defense industry company. In Viimsi, Estonia, north of Tallinn, eight people were detained after attempting to break into the building of the defense company Threod Systems and cause an explosion. All those detained are residents of Latvia.

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