According to a poll, the majority of Germans want to hold parliamentary elections before the end of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s term. At the same time, the far-right party “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) is ahead of the ruling coalition parties in terms of support.

According to the results of a poll by the INSA Institute, commissioned by Bild, 58% of respondents support early elections to the Bundestag. In contrast, 26% believe that the current coalition of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) should continue its work until 2029.

At the same time, attitudes toward early elections vary significantly depending on party affiliation. Among CDU/CSU supporters, 60% favor keeping the current government in place until the end of its term. Among SPD voters, 50% hold this view.

The current coalition, led by Friedrich Merz, was formed after the 2025 parliamentary elections. According to the regular electoral calendar, the next Bundestag election is scheduled for 2029.

A separate YouGov poll, conducted from November 13 to 16 among 1,790 respondents, showed that “Alternative for Germany” enjoys the highest support at 29%. Compared to October, its rating rose by one percentage point.

In second place was Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s CDU/CSU bloc with 19%. It trails the AfD by ten percentage points.

The Social Democratic Party of Germany and the Greens each received 15% support. Ten percent of those surveyed are ready to vote for The Left, and 5% for the Free Democratic Party.

Thus, according to the YouGov poll, the combined support for the two parties of the current governing coalition stands at 34%, while the AfD alone has 29%.

At the same time, the results of opinion polls reflect respondents’ sentiments at the time of the survey, not the actual results of future elections. Holding early elections would require the appropriate constitutional procedures.

Source: Bild

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