Polish company Autopay S.A. reported a cyberattack during which unauthorized access to part of its infrastructure and data concerning payments processed by the company was recorded. The incident was detected on November 11, 2026. Autopay does not disclose the number of customers potentially affected.

As reported by RMF24, the company is individually informing customers whose data may have been affected by the incident and providing security recommendations. Autopay has not yet confirmed that the data was copied or used, but does not rule out such a possibility.

Statement on the use of AI

According to Autopay's preliminary findings, the perpetrators did not use malware or phishing. The company describes the incident as a new type of attack involving the mass use of artificial intelligence and automation tools, for which many institutions and companies are not yet prepared.

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Technical details of the attackers' actions have not been publicly disclosed, as they could be used to attack other organizations. Autopay provided a detailed description of the attack mechanism to CSIRT KNF for distribution within the financial sector. The company also reported the incident to Poland's personal data protection authority, the police and CSIRT KNF.

Payments operating without changes

Autopay stated that the incident did not affect transaction processing and that services remained available. After detecting the unauthorized access, the company blocked it, disconnected all identified access channels, revoked credentials and isolated the attacked servers to preserve evidence and enable recovery.

Customers are advised to regularly check their transaction history, immediately notify their bank or card issuer about transactions they did not make, and treat messages and calls referring to the cyberattack on Autopay with caution.

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