A Ukrainian man has confessed to attacking a monastery in Jarosław, Poland

Igor M., a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen, pleaded guilty to the murder of a priest and the attempted murder of four other people in the Polish city of Jarosław. The man was formally charged at the district prosecutor’s office in Przemyśl, with an interpreter and a public defender present; the suspect then exercised his right to remain silent. The defendant faces life imprisonment for the crime.

The investigation became possible after receiving the conclusion of psychiatric experts, as severe psychotic disorders had long made it impossible to conduct an interrogation. The suspect is currently being held in custody at a high-security forensic psychiatric hospital, while the condition of the two men who were most severely injured in the attack has improved and is now considered stable.

This was reported by Wiadomości.

In Poland, prosecutors have filed charges against a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen suspected of a knife attack at a monastery in Jarosław. If found guilty, he could face life imprisonment.

The Ukrainian man was admitted to a psychiatric hospital following the deadly attack in Poland.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack by a Ukrainian citizen on the Benedictine nuns’ abbey in the Polish city of Jarosław, which resulted in the death of a priest and injuries to four other people.

The attack took place on the morning of September 24 on the grounds of the Yaroslavl Abbey on Benedyktynska Street. Around 9:30 a.m., police received a report of a stabbing. According to preliminary reports from Polish police, a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen stabbed four men and one woman. All of the victims were taken to the hospital. Three men sustained serious injuries, and the fourth died at the hospital.

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