In the United States, Hurricane Isaias has intensified to Category 3 and is approaching the Gulf Coast. A state of emergency has been declared in Alabama and Florida, while several cities and counties in southern Mississippi have taken similar decisions due to the threat of storm surge, strong winds and heavy rainfall. This was reported by The Guardian.

The US National Hurricane Center forecast that Isaias would make landfall overnight into Saturday near the Alabama-Florida border. Storm surge in some areas could reach 2.1 meters, while wave heights could reach 9.1 meters. On Friday morning, the hurricane’s maximum sustained wind speed was 169 km/h, and it was located about 370 km south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Threat of flooding and power outages

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned of destructive hurricane-force winds in parts of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama and southern Mississippi. Residents of these areas were urged to prepare for prolonged power outages.

Storm surge was forecast along the coast from southeastern Louisiana to Suwannee in northeastern Florida. According to forecasters’ estimates, Isaias could also bring up to 380 mm of rainfall to coastal areas and cause tornadoes in Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and southwestern Georgia. After making landfall, the hurricane was forecast to weaken rapidly.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey ordered non-residents to immediately leave Dauphin Island, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, while local residents were advised to evacuate voluntarily. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 27 counties and said the state expected to mobilize 5,000 National Guard service members.

Oil production halted

On the eve of the storm, oil and gas producers temporarily suspended a significant portion of offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico. As of Thursday, about 63% of production had been shut down — nearly 1.3 million barrels per day. Personnel were evacuated from 121 of the 371 manned oil platforms in the gulf.

Emergency management experts believe the hurricane could become a test for the US Federal Emergency Management Agency following cuts and restructuring at the agency. According to a US Government Accountability Office report, more than 4,300 employees, or about 17% of its workforce, left the agency in fiscal year 2025.

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