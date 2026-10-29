The Cypriot government has opposed proposals to decriminalize the publication or dissemination of political content on the eve of and on election day. Currently, the law provides for up to one year in prison, a fine of up to €5,000, or both penalties for political messages during this period, Cyprus Mail reports.

The current restrictions are intended to prevent the dissemination of materials that could influence voting results. The matter is being discussed after police questioned several people, including parliamentary candidates, over social media posts ahead of the parliamentary elections in May.

Party proposals

AKEL and Alma have prepared separate bills providing for softer rules and the replacement of criminal liability with an administrative fine. AKEL proposes setting the fine at €2,000, but the attorney general’s office considers this amount too low and has raised concerns about the possibility of collecting such fines.

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Under AKEL’s initiative, during the election silence period the ban would apply only to paid advertising and sponsored content. Ordinary users would be able to express themselves on social media, but this exemption would not apply to politically exposed persons (PEPs), their family members and close associates.

Ministry objections

The Interior Ministry stated that it would be difficult to distinguish spontaneous personal online posts from an organized political campaign, especially when accounts use pseudonyms. The ministry also noted that criminalizing PEP content while exempting other people from liability could create risks of discriminatory practices.

As an alternative, the ministry proposed retaining such violations as criminal offenses in the law, but in practice replacing punishment with a fine starting at €5,000, to be imposed by the chief election officer. For repeated violations, it is proposed to increase the financial penalty. The parliamentary interior affairs committee will continue considering the matter later.

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