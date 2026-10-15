Mauritania’s government has approved draft laws to ratify three agreements with the International Development Association, a World Bank institution. The total financing amounts to about 3.9 billion Mauritanian ouguiyas, or $98 million. The funding is intended for social support for low-income households, education and digital infrastructure, The Rio Times reports.

Social support and education

The first agreement provides for a grant of 5.6 million special drawing rights — about $7.6 million — and a loan of €19.7 million, or around $22 million. The funding is intended for the social registry, the national Takaful social support program, and response mechanisms for droughts and other crisis situations.

The second agreement combines a grant of 9.2 million special drawing rights, approximately $12.5 million, with a loan of €23.6 million, or about $26 million. The package will support the priority education development plan for 2026–2030: improving the quality of preschool and primary education, as well as expanding access to secondary school, particularly for girls in rural areas and communities affected by forced displacement.

Digital integration and lending terms

The third agreement, a loan of €25.8 million, approximately $29 million, is additional financing for the digital integration program in West Africa. It covers the development of broadband networks, electronic public services and digital payments.

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The two loans signed in August have a 25-year term with a five-year grace period. The digital loan has a 20-year term and also provides for a five-year grace period. All loans carry an annual interest rate of 1.5%, as well as 0.5% per year on undisbursed funds.

Appointment at the energy company

At the same meeting, the government appointed Thiam Tidjani as chief executive officer of the state electricity company SOMELEC. According to Cridem, which republished material from Trust Magazine, he replaced Khrembali Lekhbib after the findings of an investigation into fires at two transformer substations in the country’s capital, Nouakchott, were made public.

The draft laws on ratifying the agreements with the World Bank must still be considered and adopted by Mauritania’s National Assembly.

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