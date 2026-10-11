Pakistan’s federal government has authorized the deployment of army units and equipment to assist civil authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The decision was made after a state of emergency and governor’s rule were imposed in the region, Dawn reports.

Troop deployment

The authorization was formalized through SRO (1)/2026, issued by the Interior Ministry on Sunday. The military will be deployed to protect people’s lives, citizens’ security and property, as well as state facilities.

The document states that the deployment will continue for the duration of the proclamation of emergency and governor’s rule. The decision cites Article 245 of Pakistan’s Constitution. The number of military personnel and equipment involved will be determined by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in consultation with the General Headquarters’ Military Operations Directorate in Rawalpindi.

According to the president’s office, the state of emergency and governor’s rule were approved under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution after the president endorsed the federal cabinet’s recommendations.

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Restrictions in Peshawar

After the state of emergency was imposed, a number of roads in Peshawar were blocked with containers, including near the railway station, Edwardes College, Bala Hissar Fort and the Pakistan International Airlines office. Only official vehicles are allowed to travel from the governor’s house to the chief minister’s residence.

The police presence in the city was increased, including near the governor’s residence, with some officers brought in from other districts. The Royal Artillery Bazaar area was closed, while Saddar is operating partially. It was also reported that all telecommunications services in the provincial capital, including landline communications and DSL, had been suspended.

Political confrontation

The measures were introduced a day after a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Zardari, during which they discussed the overall security situation in the country. The decision was made amid tensions between the PML-N-led federal government and the provincial authorities of the PTI party.

PTI had stated that it was not being involved in security decisions concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but federal authorities denied this. The party also advocates a review of counterterrorism policy and opposes military operations.

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