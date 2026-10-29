In Estonia, junior coalition partner Eesti 200 has proposed holding a referendum on legalizing euthanasia simultaneously with the Riigikogu parliamentary elections in March 2027. As ERR News reports, the party's parliamentary faction submitted a draft resolution on polling voters on Thursday.

Question for voters

Eligible voters are invited to answer whether Estonia should legalize the right of an adult person with legal capacity to end their life with dignity with medical assistance in the event of a severe and incurable illness. The proposed ballot offers the answers “yes” or “no.”

Eesti 200 chairperson Kristina Kallas said that the initiative aims to obtain citizens' position as guidance for future state policy. According to her, society is ready to discuss whether people should have the opportunity, and under what conditions, to end their lives with medical assistance instead of experiencing incurable pain and severe suffering.

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Without an immediate change in legislation

The proposed draft does not establish legal rules on assisted suicide or euthanasia and does not define the possible content of such regulation. Kallas explained that after the referendum, the next composition of the Riigikogu could begin developing rules in line with the will of voters.

Eesti 200 MP Kadri Tali said when submitting the draft that the European Court of Human Rights had recognized a person's right to voluntarily decide matters concerning the end of their own life, while leaving states the possibility to independently shape legislation in this area. She called on other parties to discuss the initiative with their voters and members.

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