Five electric scooter models withdrawn from sale in Estonia — ERR News

In Estonia, following an inspection of 18 electric scooter models sold by ten retailers, five models were withdrawn from sale and sales of two more were temporarily suspended. Violations were found in all inspected products.

As ERR News reports, the inspection was conducted from April to September by Estonia’s Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA).

Problems with documents

The most common violations were related to documentation. Eleven electric scooters lacked a declaration of conformity, or the information in it was incomplete.

Nine advertisements for powerful or high-speed electric scooters did not include information that such devices cannot be used in road traffic. Several products also lacked operating instructions in Estonian.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Actions by sellers

During the supervisory proceedings, companies provided the missing instructions or conformity documents for nine products and, where necessary, clarified information in sales advertisements.

Sales were suspended or models were withdrawn from the market in cases where companies could not provide the required documents or remedy the shortcomings, including providing operating instructions. TTJA stressed that the seller is responsible for the information in advertisements and must clearly inform buyers if the technical characteristics of a personal mobility device exceed the limits established for its use.

Advice for buyers

The regulator recommended that buyers pay attention not only to the price and technical parameters of an electric scooter, but also to the product’s compliance with requirements and the availability of necessary information and documents.

Read us on