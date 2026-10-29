About 10,000 Americans settled in Ireland last year — France 24

About 10,000 US citizens settled in Ireland last year, and nearly 100 Americans applied for asylum, citing political, racial or gender-based persecution. In recent years, tens of thousands of Americans have moved to the country, including entrepreneurs, members of the academic community, researchers and students, France 24 reports.

Reasons for moving

Some of the newcomers explain their move by their disagreement with the policies of US President Donald Trump. Trinity College Dublin doctoral student Emma Hensley believes that the United States no longer guarantees women’s rights.

Transgender couple Ophelia and Zahra spoke about discrimination against transgender people, which they believe is becoming increasingly dangerous. Daniel Rothman moved from Alaska to County Cork after losing his job at NOAA, a US agency dealing with oceans, fisheries and climate policy. France 24 links this to budget cuts introduced by the US Department of Government Efficiency, which was headed by Elon Musk.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Irish roots and ties with the US

For some Americans, moving to Ireland is also connected to their family background. About one in ten US residents claims Irish ancestry, including ancestors who left Ireland because of famine and hardship in the 19th century and later. France 24 notes that the number of applications for an Irish passport has never been so high.

Ireland is a long-standing ally of Washington and depends on US investment to sustain economic growth. According to France 24, the influx of newcomers from the US may complicate Dublin’s diplomatic balance in relations with Washington.

Read us on