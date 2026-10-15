In Italy, the average annual state pension for men amounted to €26,031 in 2025, while women received an average of €19,553. The difference was about 33%, ANSA English reports, citing Italy’s National Social Security Institute, INPS.

Growth in average payments

According to INPS, in 2024 the average annual pension for men was €25,712, while for women it was €19,140. The overall average state pension increased from €22,331 in 2024 to €22,703 in 2025.

State pensions in Italy were received by 16,405,073 people last year. Women accounted for 51% of all pensioners, but received about 44% of total pension income.

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Pensions below one thousand euros

More than 4.5 million pensioners, or 27.5% of the total, received less than €1,000 per month. This group included 2.8 million women.

At the same time, 477,654 pensioners, accounting for 2.9% of the total, had a state pension of at least €5,000 per month in 2025.

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