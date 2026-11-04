Ohio projected to approve photo ID requirement for voting — The Hill

In Ohio, United States, voters are projected by Decision Desk HQ to approve a constitutional amendment that would establish a requirement to present a state-issued photo ID in order to vote. The initiative, called Issue 3, would add this requirement to the state constitution, The Hill reports.

Counting results

According to Decision Desk HQ, with 87% of ballots counted, Issue 3 was supported by 66% of voters. Ohio law already requires voters to present photo identification when voting. The new amendment would enshrine this requirement in the state constitution.

Acceptable documents

Acceptable documents include a valid Ohio driver's license or state ID, a U.S. passport or passport card. A U.S. military ID, an Ohio National Guard ID, or a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID will also be accepted.

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The amendment also applies to voting by mail or absentee voting. In such cases, voters must provide a state-issued photo ID unless the law allows their identity to be verified by a signature and at least one other specified unique identifier.

Religious exception

The document provides for the possibility of a religious exception for people who object to being photographed and do not have a state-issued photo ID. In that case, the state will be able to use an alternative method to verify the voter's identity.

Current Ohio legislation already provides for a similar exception at polling places. A voter must sign an affidavit stating that they lack photo identification for religious reasons and provide the last four digits of their Social Security number.

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