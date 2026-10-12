The United Kingdom and the European Union will hold an annual leaders’ summit on November 20 in Brussels, Belgium. The date of the meeting was confirmed by UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham in a statement in the House of Commons on Monday, Politico reports.

Agreements to be finalized

The sides intend to use the meeting to finalize new agreements on trade in agri-food products, emissions trading systems and a youth mobility program.

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European Council President António Costa also confirmed that the summit will take place on November 20. He said that the European Union and the United Kingdom are partners united by shared values and interests.

Statement by the European Council president

According to Costa, the security and prosperity of the EU and the United Kingdom are closely interconnected, making a strong partnership between them necessary. He noted that deeper cooperation could strengthen the sides’ ability to respond to modern challenges, bolster resilience and promote stability in Europe and beyond.

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