The Lahore High Court in Pakistan has ordered the prison administration to provide heart medication to Dr Uzma Khan, the sister of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. This was reported by Dawn.

Court hearing

On October 12, Justice Abher Gul Khan heard a petition concerning the preventive detention of Imran Khan’s sisters. It was filed on October 6 by Sakina Niazi, the daughter of Noreen Niazi.

During the hearing, Uzma Khan’s husband, Ahad Khan, said that his wife has heart disease and needs three medications daily. He asked the court to ensure the daily delivery of the medicines to the prison. After considering the arguments, the judge ordered that Uzma Khan be provided with the medication and deferred a decision on personally summoning the Lahore police chief and the deputy commissioner.

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Detention of Imran Khan’s sisters

Uzma Khan, Noreen Niazi and Aleema Khan have been in custody for nearly three weeks under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi were detained for 30 days on September 21, while Aleema Khan was detained a day earlier.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Rana Mudassar Umar, also asked that Noreen Niazi be allowed to receive clothes, medicines and glasses in prison, and that relatives and lawyers be permitted to meet with the detained women. At a previous hearing, the court requested a report on the provision of medication, clothing and other basic necessities to the sisters. On September 24, the court declined to immediately suspend the preventive detention notices for Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan.

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