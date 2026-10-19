Mexican authorities urged residents of seven states to follow safety measures due to heavy rain, the risk of flooding and landslides associated with cold front No. 2. The warning applies to the states of Veracruz, Tabasco, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Evacuations in southern Veracruz

As reported by Anadolu Agency, persistent rainfall in recent days has increased the danger of inundation, flash floods, rising river levels, overflowing waterways and landslides. In municipalities in the south of Veracruz state, authorities are carrying out evacuations and moving people to safe areas with the support of federal forces.

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Forecast of heavy rainfall and wind

Mexico’s National Meteorological Service forecasts that the front will remain over the eastern and southeastern parts of the Gulf of Mexico. Downpours are expected in southern Veracruz, western Tabasco, northwestern Chiapas and northeastern Oaxaca. Very heavy rain is also forecast in parts of Yucatán and Quintana Roo, while heavy downpours are expected in Campeche.

A polar air mass will bring lower temperatures and northerly wind gusts of up to 60–80 km/h in Veracruz, the isthmus and the Gulf of Tehuantepec, and up to 40–60 km/h in Tabasco. Wave heights along the coast and in the Gulf of Tehuantepec may reach 2–4 meters. Residents are advised not to cross flooded streets, rivers and streams, to avoid dangerous slopes, and to evacuate immediately if necessary.

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