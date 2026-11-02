In Germany, internal correspondence of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which, according to Der Spiegel, was hacked, indicates that one of the party’s leaders, Alice Weidel, previously sought to stop Björn Höcke. Der Spiegel reports.

Criticism in internal letters

According to the publication, leading AfD politicians spoke sharply about Höcke in internal correspondence. Weidel was also among those who wanted to stop him. The headline of the Der Spiegel article includes the phrase, “I could really vomit,” but the available excerpt does not specify who exactly said it.

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Current assessment of Höcke

Weidel now calls Höcke a “very, very good politician,” Der Spiegel writes. The publication assesses the disclosed correspondence as evidence of the AfD’s shift to the right. In a photograph published in the article, Weidel and Höcke are pictured in Erfurt in 2023.

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