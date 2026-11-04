Moldova reported a violation of its airspace by a drone

On the night of November 4, a drone crossed into Moldovan airspace amid massive Russian attacks on Ukraine.

This was reported by the Moldovan Ministry of Defense.

The violation of Moldova’s airspace was recorded at 4:23 a.m. The drone was traveling from the village of Zagnitky in the Odesa region toward Kamianka, located in the unrecognized region of Transnistria.

At 4:25 a.m., it exited Moldovan airspace in the direction of the Vinnytsia region.

“The Air Operations Center continues to monitor the airspace of the Republic of Moldova in coordination with the relevant authorities and partners,” the Ministry of Defense added.

Moldova’s airspace has been violated more than 100 times since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Moldova partially closed its airspace due to an unidentified drone.

Moldova has reported 60 airspace violations by the Russian Federation.

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