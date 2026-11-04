Poland launches scientific program with four countries — RMF24

Poland is launching the “NAWA Strategic Four” program to develop scientific and academic cooperation with Vietnam, Uzbekistan, South Korea and Turkey. The initiative is intended to help Polish universities attract foreign students and researchers, RMF24 reports.

12 million zlotys at the start

Polish Minister of Science Marcin Kulasek said that 12 million zlotys have been allocated for the pilot launch of the program. According to him, the main areas will be scientific and academic exchanges, as well as joint research projects.

Kulasek explained the choice of partners by saying that Turkey and South Korea are members of the G20 and are associated with a high level of innovation. Poland also has long-standing academic ties with Vietnam. Regarding Uzbekistan, the minister pointed to the country’s young population, whose average age is lower than in Poland.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Research station in Vietnam

One element of cooperation with Vietnam is to be the establishment of a Polish-Vietnamese research station of the Polish Academy of Sciences. The Polish partners in the project will be the University of Warsaw and the AGH University of Krakow. A total of 1.6 million zlotys is planned for the launch and construction of the station, while its further maintenance is estimated at about 1 million zlotys annually.

During an October visit by a Polish delegation led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk to Vietnam, the sides signed an agreement to increase the scholarship exchange limit from 20 to 50 people. The costs of Vietnamese students coming to Poland are to be paid by the government in Hanoi. Ten places annually are also planned for studies in a foreign language at Polish higher education institutions.

The minister added that program participants will not have separate rules regarding the visa regime: general procedures will apply to students and researchers from the four countries.

Read us on