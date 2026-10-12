One hundred and five citizens were repatriated from Ghana to Nigeria after being identified during an operation against groups linked to cybercrime. In total, Ghanaian authorities identified 119 Nigerians, while another 14 people are undergoing the necessary procedures.

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, the operation was coordinated by Nigeria’s Office of the National Security Adviser following contact from Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority. The Nigeria Immigration Service, the Department of State Services, the National Intelligence Agency, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, and the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana were also involved.

Screening and reintegration

Binta Bello, director-general of Nigeria’s National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), received the repatriated citizens on behalf of the country’s government. The agency said the citizens will undergo profiling and reintegration procedures to determine their individual circumstances and the assistance they need.

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NAPTIP did not specify whether any of the 105 returnees had been identified as victims of human trafficking or whether they had been forced to participate in cybercrime. The agency said it would provide support in accordance with the results of the screening.

Cooperation between countries

The agency thanked Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority, the Ghana Immigration Service and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency for supporting the operation. NAPTIP also urged Nigerian citizens to be cautious about job offers, scholarships and other opportunities abroad, especially if they contain unrealistic promises or unclear employment terms.

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