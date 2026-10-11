On October 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to a statement by American billionaire Elon Musk, who claimed that the Ukrainian leader had allegedly “gone too far” and should step down. Zelenskyy emphasized that stopping Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is much more difficult than putting pressure on Ukraine.

“These people (Trump and Musk—ed.) can’t find a way to stop Putin. Because stopping Putin is harder than putting pressure on others,” the president said.

He also commented on attempts to link rising prices to Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, the current price hikes are primarily caused by the war in the Middle East and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

“It’s easier to talk about prices and link them to Ukraine. When everyone in the world understands that prices are rising because of the war in the Middle East. They’re rising because of the war in the Middle East, because of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—for these reasons. Everyone understands this,” Zelenskyy emphasized in an interview with ABC News.

Earlier, Zelenskyy outlined a condition for holding presidential elections in Ukraine.

Earlier, Elon Musk, following Trump’s lead, criticized Zelenskyy.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while stating that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the American leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could have been avoided, attributing its outbreak to “incompetence.” He also reiterated that under his presidency, the Russian invasion allegedly would not have taken place.

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