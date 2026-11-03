In the US state of Florida, nine polling stations were relocated due to heavy rains and flooding: four in St. Lucie County and five in Brevard County. Some polling locations could not be reached because of flooded roads.

As Interia reports, state law stipulates that in such cases local election commissioners must designate an alternative voting location and leave information for voters at the previous location.

Flooding and state of emergency

Local meteorologist Matt Devitt said that between 20 and 24 inches of rain fell in the southern part of Brevard County over 12 hours — more than 500 liters of water per square meter in some places. In his assessment, this was one of the largest episodes of heavy rain and flooding in Florida's history.

Flash flooding was recorded mainly in the area between Palm Bay and Melbourne: water entered homes and flooded roads. Schools in Brevard County were closed on Monday and Tuesday, and several flooded roads were also shut down.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in seven counties: Brevard, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, and St. Lucie.

Voting on Election Day

The heavy rains coincided with the US midterm elections, during which Americans elect representatives at the federal, state, and local levels, including members of Congress. According to the source, more than 57 million Americans had voted early as of Monday.

Republicans at that time held a minimal majority in the House of Representatives — 219 seats, one vote more than the required minimum. It is currently unknown whether the relocation of polling stations will affect Florida's election results.

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